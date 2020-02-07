UrduPoint.com
Duo Of Aisam, Dominic In ATP Semis

Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Fri 07th February 2020 | 07:06 PM

Duo of Aisam, Dominic in ATP semis

Duo of Pakistan's star tennis player Aisam ul Haq Qureshi, along with his British doubles partner Dominic Inglot moved in the semifinal of the ATP Tour World Championships being held at Montpellier, France

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2020 ):Duo of Pakistan's star tennis player Aisam ul Haq Qureshi, along with his British doubles partner Dominic Inglot moved in the semifinal of the ATP Tour World Championships being held at Montpellier, France.

According to the Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) Aisam and Dominic outplayed the 2nd seeded pair of Dutch player Roger Julien and Romanian Horia Tecau in the quarter final of the ATP Tour World Championships.

In a scintillating encounter, Aisam and Dominic prevailed 7-6, 6-7.11-9. They would now face the British pair of Jamie Murray and Neil Skupski in the semi-final.

President PTF Salim Saifullah Khan and PTF management, congratulated Aisam and also wished the duo the best for their semi-final.

