Duplantis eyes another world record at 'All-Star' event in France

ClermontFerrand, France, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2020 ) :Armand Duplantis said Friday he believes that he can break the pole vault world record for the third time in a fortnight as he prepares for an event in France this weekend.

Swedish star Duplantis, who on Sunday is taking part in the "All Star Perche" (Pole Vault All-Star) event organised by 2012 Olympic gold winner Renaud Lavillenie, broke Frenchman Lavillenie's record on February 8 with a jump of 6.17 metres in Poland.

The 20-year-old then added another centimetre to that record a week later in Glasgow before failing to clear 6.19m in the French town of Lievin on Wednesday, a target he now has in his sights in Clermont.

"You never know when you could break the world record, it's sport," said Duplantis.

"I think it would be a very good place to do it, I'm not gonna promise anything but I'm in good shape.

Duplantis says that he isn't feeling the pressure to perform after a phenomenal last two weeks.

"I know it's here, I know that people expect these things now of me but I still feel good, I still feel confident," he said.

Triple world indoor champion Lavillenie said that he remembered being in the same position "six years ago at every competition", where a new world record was expected every time he jumped.

"If a world record fell every week they would lose credibility," said the 33-year-old, who set the old record in 2014.

Also taking part in the event this year are two-time world champion Sam Kendricks and 2018 women's world indoor champion Sandi Morris.