Duplantis honing in on Tokyo, Ingebrigtsen out of Oslo

Sweden's world pole vault record holder Armand Duplantis is using his final two track and field meets to hone in on his first Olympics in Tokyo, but Norwegian Jakob Ingebrigtsen was a late withdrawal from Thursday's Diamond League in Oslo

Oslo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2021 ) :Sweden's world pole vault record holder Armand Duplantis is using his final two track and field meets to hone in on his first Olympics in Tokyo, but Norwegian Jakob Ingebrigtsen was a late withdrawal from Thursday's Diamond League in Oslo.

Ingebrigtsen, due to race the mile at the famed Bislett stadium, awoke with a sore throat, forcing the 20-year-old track prodigy to pull out, according to his father and coach Gjert.

There was no such drama for Duplantis, however, the US-based vaulter saying he was "feeling good".

"It's getting to where I want it to be," said Duplantis, who in 2020 set a sensational world record of 6.18m indoors before vaulting 6.15m outdoors, finally eclipsing the 1994 mark set by all-time great Sergey Bubka.

"I'm starting to feel, getting the rhythm." Duplantis, 21, added: "I've got two competitions left, here and in Stockholm (on Sunday), and then we have the Olympics.

"The Olympics is the most important meet for us, so I'm really trying to figure out everything in these next couple of meets.

"We're going to have good conditions tomorrow it seems, I've spent enough time in Scandinavia to know that if you have good conditions, take advantage of that because you don't get it all that often!"The pole vault competition in Oslo has a distinctly Olympic final feel to it, with Duplantis up against American Sam Kendricks and France's Renaud Lavillenie.

"Seeing him jumping with us now... putting everything on fire, he has shown that 6m is no longer a barrier. It's something just crazy," Lavillenie, the 2012 Olympic gold medallist who won silver in Rio four years later, said of the Swede known as "Mondo".