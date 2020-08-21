UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Duplantis Sees 6.18m Pole Vault World Record Ratified

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Fri 21st August 2020 | 06:45 PM

Duplantis sees 6.18m pole vault world record ratified

World Athletics on Friday announced on its website that two world records, including the pole vault record of 6.18-meters set by Armand Duplantis of Sweden, have been officially ratified

PARIS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2020 ) :World Athletics on Friday announced on its website that two world records, including the pole vault record of 6.18-meters set by Armand Duplantis of Sweden, have been officially ratified.

The 20-year-old Duplantis showed sensational indoor season form in 2020 as the rising star broke the world record on back-to-back weekends. He cleared 6.17m at the Orlen Copernicus Cup in Torun, Poland, on Feb. 9 to surpass the previous world record of 6.16 meters set by the French legend Renauld Lavillenie in 2014, and went on to clear 6.

18m at the Glasgow Grand Prix of World Athletics Indoor Tour on Feb. 15.

Ababel Yeshaneh of Ethiopia also saw her half marathon world record ratified on Friday. The 29-year-old set a winning mark of 1:04:31 at the 2020 Ras Al Khaimah Half Marathon, a World Athletics Gold Label road race, on 21 February, cutting 20 seconds off the previous record of 1:04:51 set by Kenyan Joyciline Jepkosgei in 2017.

World Athletics, the global governing body of the sport, only approves records after it receives confirmation of a clean doping test from the event.

Related Topics

World Road Marathon Glasgow Ethiopia Poland Sweden February 2017 2020 Gold Event From Race

Recent Stories

Emirates revises its flight schedule to/from Sialk ..

3 minutes ago

Realme C11: A Good Looking Entry-Level Smartphone ..

25 minutes ago

Pakistan shortlist 17 players for England T20Is

47 minutes ago

Six Cricket Association coaches meet at NHPC

52 minutes ago

Denmark signs up for EU's AstraZeneca vaccine deal ..

3 minutes ago

Kuwait reports 502 new COVID-19 cases, 79,269 in t ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.