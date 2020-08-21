Duplantis sees 6.18m pole vault world record ratified

World Athletics on Friday announced on its website that two world records, including the pole vault record of 6.18-meters set by Armand Duplantis of Sweden, have been officially ratified

PARIS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2020 ) :World Athletics on Friday announced on its website that two world records, including the pole vault record of 6.18-meters set by Armand Duplantis of Sweden, have been officially ratified.

The 20-year-old Duplantis showed sensational indoor season form in 2020 as the rising star broke the world record on back-to-back weekends. He cleared 6.17m at the Orlen Copernicus Cup in Torun, Poland, on Feb. 9 to surpass the previous world record of 6.16 meters set by the French legend Renauld Lavillenie in 2014, and went on to clear 6.

18m at the Glasgow Grand Prix of World Athletics Indoor Tour on Feb. 15.

Ababel Yeshaneh of Ethiopia also saw her half marathon world record ratified on Friday. The 29-year-old set a winning mark of 1:04:31 at the 2020 Ras Al Khaimah Half Marathon, a World Athletics Gold Label road race, on 21 February, cutting 20 seconds off the previous record of 1:04:51 set by Kenyan Joyciline Jepkosgei in 2017.

World Athletics, the global governing body of the sport, only approves records after it receives confirmation of a clean doping test from the event.