Duplantis Sets New Pole Vault World Record Of 6.26 Metres

Muhammad Rameez Published August 25, 2024 | 10:50 PM

Duplantis sets new pole vault world record of 6.26 metres

Chorzów, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2024) Olympic champion Armand Duplantis improved his own pole vault world record by a centimetre at Sunday's Diamond League Silesia meeting, posting a mark of 6.26 metres on his second attempt.

Duplantis broke the mark of 6.25m he set when defending his Olympic title in Paris earlier this month.

It is the 10th time the 24-year-old Swede has set a new world mark since he first became the world record holder with a vault of 6.17m in Torun, Poland, in February 2020.

