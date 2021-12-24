Dupont And Marchand Extend Stay At European Champions Toulouse
Muhammad Rameez 17 seconds ago Fri 24th December 2021 | 08:01 PM
World player of the year Antoine Dupont and fellow French international Julien Marchand extended their contracts with European and French champions Toulouse on Friday
Dynamic scrum-half Dupont has extended his contract by a further four years till 2027.
Hooker Marchand, who alternates as club captain with Dupont, has extended till 2028.
Unlike the 25-year-old Dupont -- who arrived from Auch in 2017 -- the 26-year-old Marchand came through Toulouse's youth system.
"Our two captains have prolonged their path with Stade Toulousain," said the club in a statement adding that securing the futures of their senior players had been a priority.
Toulouse, who are second in the Top 14 standings, host Stade Francais on Sunday.