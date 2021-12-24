UrduPoint.com

Dupont And Marchand Extend Stay At European Champions Toulouse

Muhammad Rameez 17 seconds ago Fri 24th December 2021 | 08:01 PM

Dupont and Marchand extend stay at European champions Toulouse

World player of the year Antoine Dupont and fellow French international Julien Marchand extended their contracts with European and French champions Toulouse on Friday

Toulouse, France, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2021 ) :World player of the year Antoine Dupont and fellow French international Julien Marchand extended their contracts with European and French champions Toulouse on Friday.

Dynamic scrum-half Dupont has extended his contract by a further four years till 2027.

Hooker Marchand, who alternates as club captain with Dupont, has extended till 2028.

Unlike the 25-year-old Dupont -- who arrived from Auch in 2017 -- the 26-year-old Marchand came through Toulouse's youth system.

"Our two captains have prolonged their path with Stade Toulousain," said the club in a statement adding that securing the futures of their senior players had been a priority.

Toulouse, who are second in the Top 14 standings, host Stade Francais on Sunday.

