Dupont Back To Skipper France Against Japan
Muhammad Rameez Published November 07, 2024 | 04:31 PM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2024) Antoine Dupont will make his return to the France team as captain for Saturday's Test against Japan after sitting out the last 13 months of international duty.
Dupont's last run-out in blue at 15s came in the morale-denting Rugby World Cup quarter-final defeat by eventual champions South Africa a little over a year ago.
In the 13 months since that loss on home soil, the 27-year-old scrum-half has helped the France sevens team to an Olympic gold medal as well as claiming a French Top 14 and Champions Cup double with club Toulouse.
Dupont will partner Toulouse teammate Thomas Ramos at half-back, the latter was preferred over Matthieu Jalibert to start at fly-half.
Ramos, who normally plays full-back for his club, replaced Jalibert in the number 10 shirt for matches against England and Wales last year.
There is a debut for Bayonne prop Tevita Tatafu, while Gael Fickou drops to the bench for the first time since 2019. Yoram Moefana and Emilien Gailleton are instead named in midfield.
Galthie insisted that not starting Fickou, the long-time defensive leader who has been a shoo-in for his last 48 matches, was not a slight.
"Being named in the 23-man squad is not a downgrade," the former international scrum-half said.
"There is no comfort zone in the France team.
"
Leo Barre starts at full-back, with Louis Bielle-Biarrey and Damian Penaud on the wings.
Gregory Alldritt, Alexandre Roumat and Francois Cros form a strong backrow, with Emmanuel Meafou and Thibaud Flament packing down in the second row.
Tatafu, who was born in Tonga but joined the youth set-up of his French club as a 17-year-old, starts at tighthead alongside hooker Peato Mauvaka and loosehead Jean-Baptiste Gros.
In an unlikely combination, Tatafu will line up against his Bordeaux-Begles based cousin and No 8 who was named on the bench for Japan. He, too, is named Tevita Tatafu.
After opening their November campaign against Japan, France go on to play New Zealand and Argentina on successive weekends, both matches also at the Stade de France.
Team (15-1)
Leo Barre; Damian Penaud, Emilien Gailleton, Yoram Moefana, Louis Bielle-Biarrey; Thomas Ramos, Antoine Dupont (capt); Gregory Alldritt, Alexandre Roumat, Francois Cros; Emmanuel Meafou, Thibaud Flament; Tevita Tatafu, Peato Mauvaka, Jean-Baptiste Gros
Replacements: Julien Marchand, Reda Wardi, Georges-Henri Colombe, Mickael Guillard, Paul Boudehent, Maxime Lucu, Matthieu Jalibert, Gael Fickou
Coach: Fabien Galthie (FRA)
Recent Stories
Trump will not ask for Imran Khan’s release, believes Khawaja Asif
Safety of Chinese, projects govt’s top priority: Mohsin Naqvi
Sugar price reduced by Rs13 per kilogram
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 November 2024
Trump's climate denial and green rollbacks poised to fuel warming
China congratulates Trump on election victory
Republicans hope Trump sweep will give party full power in Congress
Poetic symposium held in connection with Iqbal Day
'I’m going to stop the wars’ – Trump says after remarkable win as US presi ..
Two killed, two injured in Nushki firing
As Musk's big Trump bet pays off, US government faces 'hardcore' reform
More Stories From Sports
-
Football: UEFA Europa League results17 hours ago
-
Chairman of the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme (PMYP) Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan congratulates Asi ..18 hours ago
-
CM felicitates snooker champion Muhammad Asif19 hours ago
-
PSB raises serious concerns over POA’s governance, electoral transparency19 hours ago
-
PTDC completes arrangements for Thal Jeep Rally19 hours ago
-
Pakistan team gears up for 2nd ODI against Australia22 hours ago
-
Pakistan team gears up for T20 Blind World Cup22 hours ago
-
Car racers ready to demonstrate speed prowess at 9th Thal Jeep Rally from Nov 722 hours ago
-
Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 3rd round begins Thursday23 hours ago
-
Pant, Mitchell surge in ICC Test Rankings, shaking top 10 batting standings24 hours ago
-
Football competitions start under 'Khelta Punjab' programme24 hours ago
-
Asif wins IBSF World Championship title24 hours ago