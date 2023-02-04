France captain Antoine Dupont said Saturday this year's Rugby World Cup on home soil is on his team's minds on the eve of starting their defence of the Six Nations title

Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2023 ) :France captain Antoine Dupont said Saturday this year's Rugby World Cup on home soil is on his team's minds on the eve of starting their defence of the Six Nations title.

Les Bleus play in Rome on Sunday in their tournament opener a little more than seven months out from hosting New Zealand in the showpiece event's first game.

"Of course we have the World Cup in the background, we all have it in our minds," scrum-half Dupont told reporters.

"We know what 2023 means for French rugby.

"But honestly, we haven't hardly spoken about it during our preparation. The objective is the Six Nations," he added.

Dupont's side clinched the Grand Slam last March, a first trophy in 12 years, which had been the main goal of head coach Fabien Galthie since he took over in December 2019.

"It's important for us to defend our title but also because if we look too far ahead, we're not in the moment," 26-year-old Dupont said.

"It would be the best way to make mistakes," he added.

This weekend's opponents, the Azzurri, have impressed over the past 12 months in a period which has included a maiden victory over Australia, easing past Samoa and an away win over Wales, a first success in the Six Nations since 2015.

During that time head coach Kieran Crowley has shown faith in youngsters such as Dupont's Toulouse team-mate full-back Ange Capuozzo.

"We all saw their shocks. It shows their progression, their danger," 2021's World Rugby player of the year Dupont said.

"They have new players who perform well, they're a much more well-oiled machine," he added.

- 'Spectacular' - Capuozzo has scored five tries in seven Tests including a superb double against the Wallabies in November and a fantastic assist in the victory in Cardiff last season.

"Certainly Ange has a spectacular running game but he is nothing without the collective effort," Italy captain Michele Lamaro told reporters earlier on Saturday.

"Without the work done by us, the forwards, he would not find the space in behind the opposition.

"That is not to say we won't give him the ball and wait to see what he does with it," he added smiling.

The victory over Wales last March ended a run of 36 straight Six Nations defeats, and the success over Australia was the fruit of an offensive gameplan introduced by New Zealander Crowley.

"Now when we can we launch attacks, try and make life difficult for our opponents and above all we do not hesitate to go on the counter-attack," 24-year-old Lamaro said.

"We are confident because we know we are dangerous, and that is clear to see.

"We are happy to play with the ball."