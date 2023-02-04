UrduPoint.com

Dupont's France Have World Cup On Their Minds Ahead Of Italy Six Nations Clash

Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 04, 2023 | 09:50 PM

Dupont's France have World Cup on their minds ahead of Italy Six Nations clash

France captain Antoine Dupont said Saturday this year's Rugby World Cup on home soil is on his team's minds on the eve of starting their defence of the Six Nations title

Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2023 ) :France captain Antoine Dupont said Saturday this year's Rugby World Cup on home soil is on his team's minds on the eve of starting their defence of the Six Nations title.

Les Bleus play in Rome on Sunday in their tournament opener a little more than seven months out from hosting New Zealand in the showpiece event's first game.

"Of course we have the World Cup in the background, we all have it in our minds," scrum-half Dupont told reporters.

"We know what 2023 means for French rugby.

"But honestly, we haven't hardly spoken about it during our preparation. The objective is the Six Nations," he added.

Dupont's side clinched the Grand Slam last March, a first trophy in 12 years, which had been the main goal of head coach Fabien Galthie since he took over in December 2019.

"It's important for us to defend our title but also because if we look too far ahead, we're not in the moment," 26-year-old Dupont said.

"It would be the best way to make mistakes," he added.

This weekend's opponents, the Azzurri, have impressed over the past 12 months in a period which has included a maiden victory over Australia, easing past Samoa and an away win over Wales, a first success in the Six Nations since 2015.

During that time head coach Kieran Crowley has shown faith in youngsters such as Dupont's Toulouse team-mate full-back Ange Capuozzo.

"We all saw their shocks. It shows their progression, their danger," 2021's World Rugby player of the year Dupont said.

"They have new players who perform well, they're a much more well-oiled machine," he added.

- 'Spectacular' - Capuozzo has scored five tries in seven Tests including a superb double against the Wallabies in November and a fantastic assist in the victory in Cardiff last season.

"Certainly Ange has a spectacular running game but he is nothing without the collective effort," Italy captain Michele Lamaro told reporters earlier on Saturday.

"Without the work done by us, the forwards, he would not find the space in behind the opposition.

"That is not to say we won't give him the ball and wait to see what he does with it," he added smiling.

The victory over Wales last March ended a run of 36 straight Six Nations defeats, and the success over Australia was the fruit of an offensive gameplan introduced by New Zealander Crowley.

"Now when we can we launch attacks, try and make life difficult for our opponents and above all we do not hesitate to go on the counter-attack," 24-year-old Lamaro said.

"We are confident because we know we are dangerous, and that is clear to see.

"We are happy to play with the ball."

Related Topics

World Australia France Toulouse Rome Cardiff Wales Italy Samoa Turkish Lira March November December Sunday 2015 2019 Event All From Best Coach Opposition New Zealand

Recent Stories

“You need Doob Maro movement,” coalition govt ..

“You need Doob Maro movement,” coalition govt reacts to Khan’s Jail Bharo ..

13 minutes ago
 Hindutva regime converts heaven like valley into a ..

Hindutva regime converts heaven like valley into a killing field: Mushaal

11 minutes ago
 Sharjah Municipality inaugurates 74,896sqm Al Qara ..

Sharjah Municipality inaugurates 74,896sqm Al Qara&#039;in Park 4

21 minutes ago
 UAE is committed to achieving sustainability, pres ..

UAE is committed to achieving sustainability, preserving natural resources for f ..

36 minutes ago
 All political parties need to be on same page for ..

All political parties need to be on same page for fighting terrorism, stabilizin ..

1 minute ago
 We must sow the seeds of fraternity across all peo ..

We must sow the seeds of fraternity across all peoples, religions, and beliefs: ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.