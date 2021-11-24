UrduPoint.com

'Duracell Bunny' Haraguchi Eager To Break Union Duck

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Wed 24th November 2021 | 03:54 PM

'Duracell bunny' Haraguchi eager to break Union duck

Dubbed 'Duracell bunny' for his seemingly tireless energy, Genki Haraguchi is a shoe-in for Union Berlin this season, but the Japan midfielder is desperate to break his duck for the Bundesliga club

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2021 ) :Dubbed 'Duracell bunny' for his seemingly tireless energy, Genki Haraguchi is a shoe-in for Union Berlin this season, but the Japan midfielder is desperate to break his duck for the Bundesliga club.

"I want to score," the 30-year-old attacking midfielder told reporters having yet to hit the net in 19 games since his off-season transfer from second-tier Hanover.

Haraguchi's silky passing has helped Union's strikers Max Kruse and Taiwo Awoniyi bag 16 goals between them this season, but he wants to get on the scoresheet.

"I want to make the difference in games. I am generally happy with my form this season, but I want to score goals," he said.

It seems to be just a matter of time.

The Japan veteran showed his finishing prowess at Hanover last season by having a hand in 16 goals -- scoring nine and creating seven more -- which earned him a free transfer to Union.

"He's one of the winners of the season so far," Union's CEO Oliver Ruhnert told Kicker.

"He's a bit like the Duracell bunny -- he always gives his all." Haraguchi came close to scoring against former club Hertha Berlin in Saturday's 2-0 derby win which saw Union climb to fifth in Germany's top flight.

He made key contributions by creating goals in wins over Moenchengladbach and Wolfsburg, a home defeat to Bayern Munich and draw with Cologne.

He'd love to hit the net Thursday at Maccabi Haifa in the Europa Conference League, where Union need another win, having beaten the Israeli champions 3-0 in Berlin, to climb off the bottom of their group.

"It's a big goal for us to reach the next round, but we have to win the last two games," said Haraguchi.

- Midfield switch - After failing to make an impact in four years at Hertha, Haraguchi was loaned to Fortuna Duesseldorf, who he helped win promotion in 2018 before being sold to Hanover.

There he rebooted his career by switching from the wing to attacking midfield, which yielded 15 goals and 16 assists in the last three full seasons.

"I was a typical winger, but now I play more in the middle, it suits me better," he said.

"Being on the wing is a lot of one-on-one, but playing in the middle means you have to be more flexible. That is one of my strengths." Haraguchi's boundless energy has been fully tested this season on international duty with Japan.

In mid-November, he flew from Germany to play just four minutes -- two in each game -- in wins over Oman and Vietnam to leave Japan second in their World Cup qualifying group.

That came after flying halfway around the world to be on the bench for October's 2-1 win over Australia in Saitama after playing half an hour of a 2-1 defeat away to Saudi Arabia.

"I don't like flying, but I am used to it. I have no idea how many kilometres I have flown this year," said Haraguchi.

"It's just football, I am always proud to play for Japan."Haraguchi scored in Japan's last-gasp 3-2 defeat to Belgium in the last 16 of the 2018 World Cup and is eager for another chance at next year's finals in Qatar.

"We're now in second place (four points behind Saudi Arabia), so have a chance of going to the World Cup."

Related Topics

Football World Australia Oman Qatar Germany Derby Cologne Berlin Haifa Belgium Japan Saudi Arabia Vietnam October 2018 All From Top Bayern Love

Recent Stories

Maryam Nawaz says ex-CJP’s leaked audio is a cha ..

Maryam Nawaz says ex-CJP’s leaked audio is a charge sheet against him

4 minutes ago
 Sheikha Fatima&#039;s efforts in supporting active ..

Sheikha Fatima&#039;s efforts in supporting active participation of women in pea ..

10 minutes ago
 Expo 2020 Dubai: Pakistan’s Punjab launches two ..

Expo 2020 Dubai: Pakistan’s Punjab launches two new initiatives to promote inv ..

11 minutes ago
 Govt to execute Rs120 bln in Ehsaas Rashan program ..

Govt to execute Rs120 bln in Ehsaas Rashan program, says Sania Nishtar

14 minutes ago
 Islam spread in subcontinent through Sufi saints' ..

Islam spread in subcontinent through Sufi saints' message of love, peace: Fawad

1 minute ago
 Indian troops forcing people to stay outdoors in f ..

Indian troops forcing people to stay outdoors in freezing cold: APHC

1 minute ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.