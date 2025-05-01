Open Menu

Dust Storm Halts Gladiators-Qalandars Match At Gaddafi Stadium

Zeeshan Mehtab Published May 01, 2025 | 11:50 PM

Dust storm halts Gladiators-Qalandars match at Gaddafi stadium

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2025) A heavy dust storm has halted the match between Quetta Gladiators and Lahore Qalandars at the Gaddafi stadium here on Thursday night.

So forceful was the dust storm that the players had to move to the shelter of the dressing rooms while the pitch was covered by the groundmen in anticipation of the rain.

Lahore Qalandars, after being invited to bat first, have scored 111-3 in 11.3 overs. Abdullah Shafique is unbeaten on 53.

There is no fear of losing overs if the sand storm relents and match begins within half an hour.

The Met office had forecast thunderstorm and rain for the provincial metropolis between May 1 (Thursday) and May 4 (Sunday).

Recent Stories

Javed Akhtar comes under fire on social media over ..

Javed Akhtar comes under fire on social media over demand for ban on Pakistani a ..

3 hours ago
 China expresses support for Pakistan amid tensions ..

China expresses support for Pakistan amid tensions with India after Pahalgam inc ..

4 hours ago
 Indian military misadventure to face swift, resolu ..

Indian military misadventure to face swift, resolute response: COAS

4 hours ago
 PSL 2025 Match 21 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Quetta Glad ..

PSL 2025 Match 21 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Quetta Gladiators Live Score, History, Wh ..

4 hours ago
 PSL X: Lahore Qalandars, Quetta Gladiators to lock ..

PSL X: Lahore Qalandars, Quetta Gladiators to lock horns today

4 hours ago
 Ushna Shah responds to Indian govt’s childish, r ..

Ushna Shah responds to Indian govt’s childish, ridiculous move in witty manner

5 hours ago
NA’s Standing Committee summons PCB Chairman Naq ..

NA’s Standing Committee summons PCB Chairman Naqvi for briefing on PSL perform ..

5 hours ago
 Documentary evidence shows India’s RAW in false ..

Documentary evidence shows India’s RAW in false flag operation in Pahalgam

5 hours ago
 PSL X: Karachi Kings eliminate Multan Sultans from ..

PSL X: Karachi Kings eliminate Multan Sultans from playoff with 87-run victory

8 hours ago
 PSL 2025 Match 20 Multan Sultans Vs. Karachi Kings ..

PSL 2025 Match 20 Multan Sultans Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score, History, Who Will ..

8 hours ago

India blocks Javelin Gold Medalist Arshad Nadeem’s Instagram account after Pah ..

9 hours ago
 No chance of Imran Khan’s appeal fixation agains ..

No chance of Imran Khan’s appeal fixation against conviction this year: IHC Re ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Sports