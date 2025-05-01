Dust storm halts Gladiators-Qalandars match at Gaddafi stadium

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2025) A heavy dust storm has halted the match between Quetta Gladiators and Lahore Qalandars at the Gaddafi stadium here on Thursday night.

So forceful was the dust storm that the players had to move to the shelter of the dressing rooms while the pitch was covered by the groundmen in anticipation of the rain.

Lahore Qalandars, after being invited to bat first, have scored 111-3 in 11.3 overs. Abdullah Shafique is unbeaten on 53.

There is no fear of losing overs if the sand storm relents and match begins within half an hour.

The Met office had forecast thunderstorm and rain for the provincial metropolis between May 1 (Thursday) and May 4 (Sunday).