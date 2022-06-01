UrduPoint.com

Dustin Johnson Heads Field For $25 Mn Saudi-backed LIV Golf Event

Zeeshan Mehtab Published June 01, 2022 | 08:50 AM

Dustin Johnson heads field for $25 mn Saudi-backed LIV Golf event

London, June 1 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2022 ) :Former world number one Dustin Johnson will head the field for the inaugural $25 million LIV Golf Invitational Series event in England next week, the Saudi-backed golf circuit said Wednesday.

The American two-time major champion said in February that he would stay with the US PGA Tour, but in an apparent U-turn Johnson was one of two top-20 ranked players listed in the field on the LIV Golf website for the 54-hole tournament starting on June 9.

Former British Open champion and world number 20 Louis Oosthuizen, former Masters champions Charl Schwartzel and Sergio Garcia, plus former US Open champions Graeme McDowell and Martin Kaymer are also in the field.

Six-time major champion Phil Mickelson's name was absent.

Mickelson, who became golf's oldest major champion when he won last year's PGA at age 50, withdrew from defending his crown last month and hasn't played since his controversial comments about LIV Golf and Saudi Arabia were made public in February.

The tournament at Centurion Club at St Albans, north of London, will have a purse of $25 million, almost double that of any major, with $4 million going to the winner.

There were 42 players listed in the 48-player field, with the field to be completed with players who qualify via an Asian Tour-sanctioned International Series tournament beginning on Thursday in London.

Former world number one Lee Westwood and Ryder Cup stalwart Ian Poulter have also signed up for the event.

Related Topics

World London Saudi Arabia February June Dustin Johnson Event From Asia Million US Open

Recent Stories

OPEC Considering Suspending Russia From Oil Produc ..

OPEC Considering Suspending Russia From Oil Production Deal Amid Sanctions - Rep ..

8 hours ago
 US to Announce Extra Steps to Bolster Ukraine's De ..

US to Announce Extra Steps to Bolster Ukraine's Defense in 'Coming Days' - State ..

8 hours ago
 Prosecutors Ask US Court to Delay Hearing on Ilya ..

Prosecutors Ask US Court to Delay Hearing on Ilya Lichtenstein Case Due to Plea ..

8 hours ago
 Tennis: French Open results - 2nd update

Tennis: French Open results - 2nd update

8 hours ago
 KMC launches drive to clean drains in Karachi

KMC launches drive to clean drains in Karachi

8 hours ago
 Rs 1.22 bn earmarked for rehabilitation of additio ..

Rs 1.22 bn earmarked for rehabilitation of additional families of Mangla Dam aff ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.