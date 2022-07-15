Dustin Johnson takes British Open lead as emotional Woods bows out

Former world number one Dustin Johnson, who recently defected to the breakaway LIV series, shot a 67 to seize the clubhouse lead at nine under par on the second day of the 150th British Open on Friday but an emotional Tiger Woods bowed out after his struggles continued on the Old Course

Johnson, the two-time major winner who quit the PGA Tour last month to join the controversial Saudi-backed series, followed his opening four-under-par 68 with a bogey at the first.

However, the American quickly recovered from that with no more bogeys and six birdies, including one at the last which saw him move clear atop the leaderboard.

Johnson will be hoping to avoid any repeat of the last Open at St Andrews in 2015, when he led at the halfway stage on 10-under but a third-round 75 ended his hopes of victory.

"To be honest, I don't even remember the third round from seven years ago.

I've played a lot of golf since then, and that was a long time ago," he insisted before claiming he was oblivious to criticism of the LIV rebels.

"I don't read anything. So I wouldn't know what you were saying or if there was anything negative being said. I don't pay attention to it." American Cameron Young, who led by two strokes overnight after an eight-under-par 64 on Thursday, did not tee off in his second round until 1:26pm (1226 GMT).

Meanwhile, after sitting at five-under overnight, Australia's Cameron Smith birdied five of his first nine holes on Friday to lead on the course at 10-under.

World number one Scottie Scheffler and England's Tyrrell Hatton, who went out together, both moved onto eight-under at the halfway stage.

Masters champion Scheffler recorded a second consecutive 68 while Hatton enjoyed a bogey-free 66 on Friday.