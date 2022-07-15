UrduPoint.com

Dustin Johnson Takes British Open Lead As LIV Rebels Make Statement

Muhammad Rameez Published July 15, 2022 | 06:40 PM

St Andrews, United Kingdom, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2022 ) :Former world number one Dustin Johnson shot a 67 to seize the clubhouse lead at nine under par on the second day of the 150th British Open on Friday as several LIV Golf rebels made moves at St Andrews.

Johnson, the two-time major winner who quit the PGA Tour last month to join the controversial breakaway Saudi-backed series, followed his opening four-under-par round of 68 with a bogey at the first after going out in one of the first groups of the day at 8:14 am (0714 GMT).

However, the American quickly recovered from that with no more bogeys and six birdies, including one at the last which saw him move a shot ahead of overnight leader Cameron Young.

Johnson will be hoping to avoid a repeat of the last Open at St Andrews in 2015, when he led at the halfway stage on 10 under par but a third-round 75 ended his hopes of victory.

"To be honest, I don't even remember the third round from seven years ago. I've played a lot of golf since then, and that was a long time ago," he insisted before claiming he was oblivious to criticism of the LIV rebels.

"I don't read anything. So I wouldn't know what you were saying or if there was anything negative being said. I don't pay attention to it." Young, who led by two strokes overnight after an eight-under-par 64 on Thursday, teed off at at 1:26 pm (1226 GMT) in his second round.

Meanwhile, world number one Scottie Scheffler and England's Tyrrell Hatton, who went out together, both moved onto eight-under at the halfway stage.

Masters champion Scheffler recorded a second consecutive 68 while Hatton enjoyed a bogey-free 66 on Friday.

The last player to win the Masters and British Open in the same year was Tiger Woods in 2005.

