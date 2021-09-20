UrduPoint.com

Dutch Ace Van Dijk Wins World Time-trial Title For Second Time

Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Mon 20th September 2021 | 11:21 PM

Dutch ace Van Dijk wins world time-trial title for second time

European road race champion Elle van Dijk of the Netherlands claimed a second time-trial title at cycling's world championships on Monday after finishing ahead of Marlen Reusser and Annemiek van Vleuten

Bruges, Belgium, Sept 20 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2021 ) :European road race champion Elle van Dijk of the Netherlands claimed a second time-trial title at cycling's world championships on Monday after finishing ahead of Marlen Reusser and Annemiek van Vleuten.

The 34-year-old Van Dijk was 10 seconds faster than Switzerland's Reusser, who was also runner-up in the Olympic event in July, and 24sec ahead of her compatriot van Vleuten, who won in Tokyo.

Van Dijk last won this world title in 2013 in Florence and on Monday covered the 30.3km flat run through Flanders in 36min 05sec, at an avergae speed of 50.383km/h (31.3mph).

