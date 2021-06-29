Dutch coach Frank de Boer quits after Euro 2020 exit: federation

Dutch coach Frank de Boer stepped down on Tuesday after the Netherlands' Euro 2020 last-16 elimination by the Czech Republic, the Dutch football federation said

The Hague, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2021 ) :Dutch coach Frank de Boer stepped down on Tuesday after the Netherlands' Euro 2020 last-16 elimination by the Czech Republic, the Dutch football federation said.

"I have decided not to continue as national coach. The target has not been achieved, that is clear," De Boer said in a statement released by the KNVB.