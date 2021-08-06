Dutch Cyclers Win Gold, Silver In Men's Sprint Race At Tokyo Olympics
Muhammad Rameez 7 minutes ago Fri 06th August 2021 | 03:25 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2021) Dutch cycler Harrie Lavreysen won the men's sprint race at Tokyo Olympics on Friday after beating his fellow countryman Jeffrey Hoogland in the final.
Jack Carlin from Great Britain took the bronze medal by winning the race against Denis Dmitriev who represents the Russian Olympic Committee.