Dutch cyclist Jakobsen out of coma after crash: race organisers

Warsaw, Aug 7 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2020 ) :Dutch cyclist Fabio Jakobsen has awoken from a medically-induced coma following a horrific crash in the Tour of Poland and is now in "good" condition, race organisers said on Friday.

"We have good news from the hospital in Sosnowiec! @FabioJakobsen is awake now from the coma. Condition is 'good'," the Tour of Poland said on Twitter.