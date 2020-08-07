Dutch Cyclist Jakobsen Out Of Coma After Crash: Race Organisers
Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Fri 07th August 2020 | 06:20 PM
Warsaw, Aug 7 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2020 ) :Dutch cyclist Fabio Jakobsen has awoken from a medically-induced coma following a horrific crash in the Tour of Poland and is now in "good" condition, race organisers said on Friday.
"We have good news from the hospital in Sosnowiec! @FabioJakobsen is awake now from the coma. Condition is 'good'," the Tour of Poland said on Twitter.