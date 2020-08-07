UrduPoint.com
Dutch Cyclist Jakobsen Out Of Coma After Crash: Race Organisers

Fri 07th August 2020 | 06:20 PM

Dutch cyclist Jakobsen out of coma after crash: race organisers

Warsaw, Aug 7 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2020 ) :Dutch cyclist Fabio Jakobsen has awoken from a medically-induced coma following a horrific crash in the Tour of Poland and is now in "good" condition, race organisers said on Friday.

"We have good news from the hospital in Sosnowiec! @FabioJakobsen is awake now from the coma. Condition is 'good'," the Tour of Poland said on Twitter.

