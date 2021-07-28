Dutch cyclist Annemiek Van Vleuten won the women's individual time trial gold at Tokyo 2020 here on Wednesday

TOKYO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2021 ) :Dutch cyclist Annemiek Van Vleuten won the women's individual time trial gold at Tokyo 2020 here on Wednesday.

Van Vleuten was the fastest at every checkpoint and clocked a winning time of 30 minutes and 13.49 seconds to take her first-ever Olympic gold medal.

Van Vleuten believes her success came from the team work.

"It starts way before here. Choosing the right team and the right material, working really hard with the mechanic of the Dutch national team. I have to say he's also a big part in this victory, to choose the right material, do a lot of aero testing, also with the national team," the two-time ITT world champion said.

The gold is Van Vleuten's second medal of Tokyo 2020, after her silver in the road race Sunday.

"I knew after the road race that I was in really good shape, and no one believed.

They were talking about different stuff but not about my performance, but in my heart I knew that my preparation had been optimal," Van Vleuten added.

Marlen Reusser of Switzerland took the silver in 31:09.96 and Van Vleuten's compatriot Anna van der Breggen bagged the bronze in 31:15.12.

"Crazy, just crazy," said Reusser, "At first I assumed that I was fourth. Then third, then second. Just give me more road to race and I would be first!" One of the pre-race favourites, American cyclist Chloe Dygert finished over two minutes down in seventh place.

Unlike the mass-start road races, the time trial events feature athletes competing one at a time against the clock.

A total of 25 cyclists featured in the women's time trial, which covered a distance of 22.1 kilometers.