Dutch depend on goalscoring machine Miedema to retain Euro title

Sheffield, United Kingdom, July 9 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2022 ) :Vivianne Miedema's modesty belies the nature of a penalty box "killer" aiming to maintain the Netherlands' status as European champions at Euro 2022.

The Arsenal striker was one of the stars of the tournament five years ago when the Dutch dominated on home soil -- scoring twice in the 4-2 win over Denmark in the final.

Since then Miedema's status has only grown, becoming one of the best players in the women's game and smashing goalscoring milestones along the way.

"She's unique in women's football," said Netherlands midfielder Jill Roord, who also played alongside Miedema for two years at Arsenal. "She's one of a kind, an absolute killer.

"You see it in men's football - players who are so cool in front of the goal - but I don't think anybody else in women's football has that to her extent." A goalscoring phenomenon since her teenage years, Miedema admits to nearly quitting the game in the wake of the 2015 World Cup where she struggled to live up to the pressure heaped upon her as an 18-year-old.

"I was really close to retiring," Miedema told the BBC earlier this year. "I couldn't deal with the pressure, I didn't like football and I told my mum 'this is me done'. I was going to play for fun back in Holland."Even after winning Euro 2017 she suffered from panic attacks due to the stress of becoming a recognisable face.