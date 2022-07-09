UrduPoint.com

Dutch Depend On Goalscoring Machine Miedema To Retain Euro Title

Zeeshan Mehtab Published July 09, 2022 | 08:20 AM

Dutch depend on goalscoring machine Miedema to retain Euro title

Sheffield, United Kingdom, July 9 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2022 ) :Vivianne Miedema's modesty belies the nature of a penalty box "killer" aiming to maintain the Netherlands' status as European champions at Euro 2022.

The Arsenal striker was one of the stars of the tournament five years ago when the Dutch dominated on home soil -- scoring twice in the 4-2 win over Denmark in the final.

Since then Miedema's status has only grown, becoming one of the best players in the women's game and smashing goalscoring milestones along the way.

"She's unique in women's football," said Netherlands midfielder Jill Roord, who also played alongside Miedema for two years at Arsenal. "She's one of a kind, an absolute killer.

"You see it in men's football - players who are so cool in front of the goal - but I don't think anybody else in women's football has that to her extent." A goalscoring phenomenon since her teenage years, Miedema admits to nearly quitting the game in the wake of the 2015 World Cup where she struggled to live up to the pressure heaped upon her as an 18-year-old.

"I was really close to retiring," Miedema told the BBC earlier this year. "I couldn't deal with the pressure, I didn't like football and I told my mum 'this is me done'. I was going to play for fun back in Holland."Even after winning Euro 2017 she suffered from panic attacks due to the stress of becoming a recognisable face.

Related Topics

Football World Netherlands Denmark Euro Women 2017 2015 From Best Arsenal

Recent Stories

Taiwan Police to Strengthen Security for Politicia ..

Taiwan Police to Strengthen Security for Politicians After Abe Assassination

8 hours ago
 Some 100 Ukrainians Finished Training on HIMARS Ar ..

Some 100 Ukrainians Finished Training on HIMARS Artillery Systems - US Defense O ..

8 hours ago
 Daughter of Angola's Dos Santos demands autopsy on ..

Daughter of Angola's Dos Santos demands autopsy on foul play fears

8 hours ago
 Trudeau Says 'Incredibly Shocked' by Assassination ..

Trudeau Says 'Incredibly Shocked' by Assassination of Japan's Shinzo Abe

8 hours ago
 UN Chief says multilateralism only way to tackle f ..

UN Chief says multilateralism only way to tackle food, climate crises; proposes ..

8 hours ago
 2 more tested positive for corona in Balochistan

2 more tested positive for corona in Balochistan

8 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.