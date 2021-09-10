UrduPoint.com

Dutch Football Manager Hiddink Announces Retirement From Coaching

Muhammad Rameez 5 minutes ago Fri 10th September 2021 | 04:16 PM

Dutch football manager Guus Hiddink announced his retirement from coaching on Thursday

ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2021 ) :Dutch football manager Guus Hiddink announced his retirement from coaching on Thursday.

The 74-year-old said in a Dutch tv program that he ended his coaching career for un-achieved goals at Curacao national team, and contracting corona-virus recently.

Curacao is an island in the oceanic Caribbean Sea and located in north of Venezuela.In his career, Hiddink managed Real Madrid, Chelsea, Valencia, and PSV Eindhoven.

He was a Turkey manager in 2010-2011 when the national team failed to qualify for UEFA EURO 2012.He also coached Netherlands, South Korea, Australia and Russia.

