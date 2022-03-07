Dutch football player Clarence Seedorf embraces Islam

(@Abdulla99267510)

Seedorft who is considered one of the most successful players in Uefa champions league history says he is thankful to all the nice messages in celebration of him joining the Muslim family.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 7th, 2022) Superstar Dutch football player Clarence Seedorf on Friday announced that he had embraced Islam.

Taking to Instagram, the former AC Milan, Real Madrid and Ajax midfielder made the announcement and expressed gratitude for the people who sent him messages of embracing Islam.

He wrote, “A special thanks to all the nice messages in celebration of me joining the Muslim family. I'm very happy and pleased to join all the Brothers and Sisters around the world especially my adorable [wife] Sophia [Makramati] who has taught me more in depth the meaning of islam,”.

He also said, “I didn't change my name and will continue to carry my name as given by my parents, Clarence Seedorf! I'm sending all my love to everyone in the world,”.

Seedorf is considered one of the most successful players in Uefa champions league history as he is the only footballer to have won the Champions League with three different clubs.

Seedorf speaks six languages is very hardworking and versatile midfielder. He played in the Dutch national team 87 times and played in three Uefa European Football Championships and the 1998 Fifa World Cup, reaching the semi-finals of the latter three tournaments.

Following his retirement, he became manager of a number of teams including AC Milan and the Cameroon national team.

Last year, he joined former UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, one of the most prominent Muslim athletes in recent decades, to launch the Seedorf Khabib Performance Club, a football academy they said would use a "unique training methodology" that fuses football and mixed martial arts.

He said, “We have the same mission life. We want to give something back to the young generations,”.

He said they were working to bring in the knowledge, the coaches and methodology, monitoring and supporting from a marketing point of view to support the growth of each venue and each partnership.