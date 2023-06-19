Dutch Footballer Quincy Promes Sentenced to 18 Months in Jail

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2023) A court in Amsterdam sentenced Quincy Promes, a former member of the Dutch national football team, to 18 months in prison on Monday for stabbing his cousin in the leg at a family party, media said.

Promes, Spartak Moscow's forward currently living in Russia, was found guilty of aggravated assault, Dutch broadcaster NOS reported. The 31-year-old is appealing the verdict. There is no extradition agreement between the Netherlands and Russia.

The stabbing reportedly happened during a verbal altercation over a stolen necklace in summer 2020. Promes was playing for Dutch football club Ajax at the time of the incident before switching to Spartak Moscow the following year.