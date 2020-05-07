UrduPoint.com
Dutch Health Minister Says No Mass Events Will Be Allowed Until Coronavirus Vaccine Found

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Thu 07th May 2020 | 11:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2020) Large-scale events should not be held in the Netherlands until a vaccine against the new coronavirus is developed, the minister of health, welfare and sport has said in a letter to the parliament.

The ministry unveiled a five-step plan on Wednesday for exiting the lockdown, starting May 11.

In the fourth phase, organized sport will be allowed from September 1, while mass events will be permitted in the yet-to-be-announced last phase.

"For the last step... we cannot name a date yet. That is actually only possible if there is a vaccine and no one knows how long it will take. We hope, of course, that [it will happen] soon, but a year or more is very real," he wrote.

This means any organized sport events will be held behind closed doors. The Dutch football league was the first top-tier European championship to be canceled last month and the leading team at the time was denied a title.

