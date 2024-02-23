Open Menu

Dutch Hockey Club Wins Three-match Friendly Series

Muhammad Rameez Published February 23, 2024 | 07:13 PM

Dutch hockey club wins three-match friendly series

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2024) The Dutch Hockey Club Billy Ozendaal emerged victorious in the three-match series against Higher education Commission (HEC) team by pulling off win in the third and final match here at Naseer Bunda Hockey Stadium on Friday.

The match was tied at 2-2 within the scheduled time.

The Dutch team won the match with three goals to two on penalty strokes.

The diplomats from various countries watched the match along with Olympians, sports enthusiasts, university students from the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

Among the attendees were the Ambassador of Dutch to Pakistan, Henny de Vries, the Australian High Commissioner,  Neil Hawkins, Acting Ambassador of Romania to Pakistan, Eduard-Robert Preda, Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Pakistan, Totuiaev Ulanbek Asankulovich, the High Commissioner-designate of Brunei Darussalam, Colonel (r) Pengiran Haji Kamal Bashah and Ambassador of Morocco to Pakistan and Dean of the African Corps Mohammed Karmoune were present on the occasion.

