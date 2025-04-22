Dutch hockey legend Bovelander to visit Pakistan for training clinic

Dutch hockey icon Floris Jan Bovelander is set to arrive in Pakistan next week on a goodwill visit, during which he will conduct a special training clinic at the Naseer Bunda Hockey Stadium, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2025) Dutch hockey icon Floris Jan Bovelander is set to arrive in Pakistan next week on a goodwill visit, during which he will conduct a special training clinic at the Naseer Bunda Hockey Stadium, Islamabad.

The 59-year-old Bovelander is one of the most celebrated drag flickers in the history of field hockey and a member of the 1990 World Cup-winning Dutch side.

"He will hold an exclusive session with young players of the Khawaja Junaid Hockey academy (KJHA) and different clubs from the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad at Naseer Bunda Hockey Stadium on the evening of April 28," head of the KJHA Olympian Khawaja Muhammad Junaid told APP on Tuesday.

According to Junaid, the event will draw a large number of hockey enthusiasts, former Olympians, current national players, sports officials and ambassadors of various countries.

He said the clinic was part of efforts to revive the golden traditions of Pakistan hockey and expose young players to modern techniques and international expertise.

He described the visit as a “historic moment” for Pakistan hockey and added that the initiative was being supported by the Prime Minister’s Office.

"Bovelander is not just a hockey legend, he’s an inspiration for generations.

His visit is a big boost to our efforts of reviving the glory days of Pakistan hockey,” Junaid said.

“This clinic will be a great opportunity for our young players to learn from a master of the game. His experience and skills, especially in drag flicks and penalty corners will be invaluable,” he added.

“Such international interactions help rebuild our image and establish people-to-people contact through sports diplomacy. It’s not just training; it’s a celebration of hockey,” he said.

“I’m thankful to the Embassy of the Netherlands in Islamabad for facilitating Bovelander's visit.

"Similarly, I'm grateful to Pakistan Sports board, particularly; its Director General Yasir Pirzada, who always backs the steps for uplift of the national game.

"It’s a great step towards bridging global hockey communities," he added.

Junaid said that Pakistan's Netherlands-based former woman footballer Kayanat Bukhari would also be accompanying the Dutch hockey great.

Bovelander, who has previously worked in development projects in South Asia will also meet top officials of Prime Minister Office and Pakistan Hockey Federation and share insights on grassroots development and infrastructure improvement.