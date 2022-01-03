Dutch legends Kramer and Wust to defend titles in Beijing

UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Rameez Published January 03, 2022 | 10:14 PM

Dutch speed skating legends Sven Kramer and Irene Wust will both be back in Beijing to defend their Olympic titles, with the Netherlands set to field yet another team of potential gold medallists

The Hague, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2022 ) :Dutch speed skating legends Sven Kramer and Irene Wust will both be back in Beijing to defend their Olympic titles, with the Netherlands set to field yet another team of potential gold medallists.

The Royal Dutch Skating Federation (KNSB) late Sunday announced the qualifiers for the 2022 Winter Olympics -- and both three-time defending champion Kramer and Wust made the cut.

"Going to my fifth Olympic Games! Ready for Beijing!" Kramer tweeted shortly after the Names were announced.

But the 35-year-old Frisian's place was in doubt after a disappointing third place at the Dutch trials a week earlier, ending behind Patrick Roest and speed skating great Jorrit Bergsma in the 5,000 metres.

Four-time Olympic gold medallist Kramer however will skate the 5,000m, the team pursuit and the mass start, where he will form a formidable combination with Bergsma, the KNSB selectors said.

Wust, the Netherlands' most decorated Olympian with five gold medals and four silvers, was selected for her favourite 1,500m event and will also skate in the 1,000m and team pursuit.

World Cup 2020-21 3,000m/5,000m and mass start champion Irene Schouten and 500m winner Femke Kok are also among the women's team.

Among other names to watch are 1,500m world champion Thomas Krol and rising star Merijn Scheperkamp on the 500m for the men, and European sprint champions Jutta Leerdam on 1,000m and Antoinette de Jong on 1,500m for women.

The full Dutch Olympic team: Men Thomas Krol: 1,000m 1,500m, 500m; Patrick Roest: 5,000m, 10,000m, team pursuit; Kjeld Nuis: 1,500m; Kai Verbij: 1,000m, 500 meter; Jorrit Bergsma: 5,000m, 10,000m, mass start; Merijn Scheperkamp: 500m; Hein Otterspeer: 1,000m. Sven Kramer: 5,000m, team pursuit, mass start; Marcel Bosker: 1,500m, team pursuit.

WomenIrene Schouten: 3,000m, 5,000m, mass start, team pursuit; Antoinette de Jong: 3,000m, 1,500m, 1,000m, team pursuit; Femke Kok: 500m; Jutta Leerdam: 1,000m, 500m; Sanne in 't Hof: 5,000m; Ireen W�st: 1,500m, 1,000m, team pursuit; Carlijn Achtereekte: 3,000m; Marijke Groenewoud: 1,500m, mass start. Michelle de Jong: 500m.

