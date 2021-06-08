UrduPoint.com
Dutch Lose Van De Beek For Euro 2020

Zeeshan Mehtab 16 minutes ago Tue 08th June 2021 | 05:03 PM

Dutch lose Van de Beek for Euro 2020

Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek has been ruled out of the Netherlands' challenge for Euro 2020 because of injury, the national team announced on Tuesday

The Hague APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2021 ) :Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek has been ruled out of the Netherlands' challenge for Euro 2020 because of injury, the national team announced on Tuesday.

"Van de Beek has to let the European Championship pass by. The midfielder is struggling with an injury. As a result, he is not available in time for Euro 2020," the team tweeted.

Netherland coach Frank de Boer will not name a replacement for the 19-times capped Van De Beek.

The 24-year-old started just four Premier League matches for United following his �35 million ($49.5 million) move from Ajax in September.

De Boer's side start their European Championship campaign by hosting Ukraine in Amsterdam on Sunday.

They will also face Austria and North Macedonia at the Johan Cruyff Arena in Group C.

