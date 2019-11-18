UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dutch Prosecutors Probe Racist Chants At Football Match

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Mon 18th November 2019 | 08:53 PM

Dutch prosecutors probe racist chants at football match

Dutch prosecutors said Monday they were investigating racist chants that caused a second division match to be halted

The Hague, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2019 ) :Dutch prosecutors said Monday they were investigating racist chants that caused a second division match to be halted.

The referee briefly suspended Sunday's game between Excelsior Rotterdam and Den Bosch and Excelsior winger Ahmad Mendes Moreira walked off the pitch.

Moreira said he heard monkey noises and songs about "Black Pete", a traditional Dutch Christmas-time character that appears in blackface and attracts accusations of racist stereotyping, Dutch media reported.

"We are working with police to see what exactly happened... and examine whether it can be established who were involved," the Dutch Federal prosecution service for the Oost-Brabant region said on Twitter.

It was looking at "visual material" to find the culprits, it added.

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said the incident was "really terrible".

"There is no place for racism in this country. Well done to the referee," Rutte said.

The Dutch football association said the incident would be investigated.

The chants were "downright disgusting," Jan Bluyssen, competition affairs manager of the association, told NOS Radio.

"I am just angry and disappointed that this is still happening in 2019," he added.

The association said in a statement that "together with the club, we are now looking at how the perpetrators can be traced and dealt with."

Related Topics

Football Prime Minister Police Twitter Rotterdam Sunday 2019 Media

Recent Stories

Mohammad Asghar records his eighth first-class fiv ..

14 minutes ago

Sindh restrict Central Punjab to 216 for seven on ..

19 minutes ago

Northern 339 for five on back of Umar Amin, Ali Sa ..

29 minutes ago

Zaki Nusseibeh echoes sentiments of Sheikh Zayed a ..

41 minutes ago

Indian police battle baton charge students over fe ..

3 minutes ago

Impeachment Inquiry Causes Rift between Trump, Pom ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.