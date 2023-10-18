Open Menu

Dutch Ready To 'beat Any Side' After Win Over Proteas

Muhammad Rameez Published October 18, 2023 | 09:00 AM

Dutch ready to 'beat any side' after win over Proteas

Dharamsala, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2023) The Netherlands are confident they "can beat any side" after a shock win over South Africa, with skipper Scott Edwards eyeing a spot in the World Cup semi-finals.

The Dutch stunned South Africa by 38 runs in a rain-reduced 43-overs-a-side contest in Dharamsala on Tuesday for their first win over a Test-playing nation at cricket's 50-over showpiece event.

Edwards led from the front with an unbeaten 78 to steer the Orange army -- ranked 14th in men's ODIs -- to 245-8 before they bowled out third-placed South Africa for 207.

"I suppose we go into every game with our plans and our ways that we're going to try and win the game," Edwards told reporters after the win.

"For us, it's just about playing our best brand of cricket and we feel like if we play well enough on the day, we can beat any side."

The Dutch, whose only World Cup wins have come over Namibia in 2003 and Scotland in 2007, beat a South African team coming off big wins over Sri Lanka and five-time winners Australia.

But Tuesday was not the first time they have shocked South Africa at a global event, having bested the Proteas at last year's T20 World Cup.

The win has moved them up one spot from the bottom to ninth in the 10-team World Cup table, with the top four advancing to the semi-finals.

"South Africa is obviously a very strong side and they'll be close to that semi-final spot. If we want to be amongst it, we've got to beat sides like this," Edwards said.

"I think after qualifying we were pretty quick to set our minds to what we wanted to do at this tournament," he added.

"We weren't coming here just to have fun and enjoy it. We're here to win games of cricket and give ourselves the best chance to make that next stage."

- 'Proper dissection' -

The Netherlands and former champions Sri Lanka joined the top eight teams in this edition of the ODI World Cup through the qualifiers.

South Africa coach Rob Walter said the loss was a harsh reminder that there were no easy games at the competition.

"As I said before the World Cup started, I don't think there's any weak teams in this tournament," he said.

"And if you're not switched on and you don't win the key moments in the game, you find yourself on the wrong side of the result. We learned that today."

The 13th edition of the ODI World Cup had already seen a major upset on Sunday when Afghanistan shocked defending champions England.

South Africa, who are third on the World Cup table led by hosts India, will play England at the weekend in Mumbai.

Walters said the team would discuss their shortcomings before the next match.

"Look, I mean, obviously we'll sit and do a proper dissection of the game, but for me it's really what do you take from this game that makes you better next game," he said.

"And that's ultimately the question we ask ourselves after every game. Win or lose, what are the lessons that we take and how do we use those to be better next time round."

Related Topics

India Cricket Mumbai Afghanistan T20 World Army Australia Sri Lanka Orange South Africa Namibia Netherlands Turkish Lira Sunday Event From Best Top Coach

Recent Stories

Mansoor bin Mohammed tours GITEX GLOBAL 2023

Mansoor bin Mohammed tours GITEX GLOBAL 2023

7 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed reviews preparations for Liwa Int ..

Hamdan bin Zayed reviews preparations for Liwa International Festival (Moreeb Du ..

9 hours ago
 Fourth Dubai Schools Games 2023-2024 announced

Fourth Dubai Schools Games 2023-2024 announced

9 hours ago
 Strike kills hundreds at Gaza hospital on eve of B ..

Strike kills hundreds at Gaza hospital on eve of Biden visit

9 hours ago
 No 'legal obstacles' in Nawaz's return; says Khwaj ..

No 'legal obstacles' in Nawaz's return; says Khwaja Asif

9 hours ago
 Six killed in Gaza school during Israeli strikes: ..

Six killed in Gaza school during Israeli strikes: UN

9 hours ago
EU states strike deal on electricity market reform

EU states strike deal on electricity market reform

9 hours ago
 Pakistan's renewal of historic Palestine stance, u ..

Pakistan's renewal of historic Palestine stance, urging 2-state solution is prai ..

9 hours ago
 200 killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza hospital com ..

200 killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza hospital complex: Hamas ministry

9 hours ago
 Netherlands humiliate South Africa at Cricket Worl ..

Netherlands humiliate South Africa at Cricket World Cup

9 hours ago
 Cricket: South Africa v Netherlands World Cup scor ..

Cricket: South Africa v Netherlands World Cup scoreboard

9 hours ago
 Trump returns to New York fraud trial, complains a ..

Trump returns to New York fraud trial, complains about gag order

9 hours ago

More Stories From Sports