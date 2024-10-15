Dutch rider Lavreysen targets record at world track championships

Dutch cycling great Harrie Lavreysen has history in his sights as he looks to add to his haul of 13 titles at the world track championships which get underway in Denmark on Wednesday

After his hat-trick of gold medals in the speed events at the Paris Olympics, the 27-year-old is bidding to become the most titled athlete at worlds.

A former BMX rider nicknamed 'The Beast', Lavreysen needs just one more gold to equal France's Arnaud Tournant's 14 world titles, and two would give him the overall record.

His first chance to equal the record will come in the team sprint on Wednesday evening.

Lavreysen is the five-time reigning sprint champion and favourite in that event after winning team and individual gold - as well as keirin gold - at the Paris Olympics.

A former three-time keirin gold medallist he slumped to fourth in that race last year in Glasgow but claimed the Olympic crown in Paris.

He also helped the Netherlands to gold in the world team sprint last year and on the Olympic track at Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, outside Paris.

Just two months after the Olympics several stars including Italian Filippo Ganna are skipping the worlds which take place over five days at Ballerup, a suburb of Copenhagen.

But the lineup remains impressive with Belgian star Lotte Kopecky, a six-time world champion, and triple Olympic and seven-time world champion Jennifer Valente of the United States.