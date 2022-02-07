UrduPoint.com

Dutch Speed Skater Wust Is First To Win At Five Olympics

Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 07, 2022 | 06:47 PM

Dutch speed skater Wust is first to win at five Olympics

Dutch speed skater Ireen Wust has become the first person to win a gold medal in an individual event at five different Olympics after retaining her 1500 metres title in Beijing on Monday

Beijing, Feb 7 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2022 ) :Dutch speed skater Ireen Wust has become the first person to win a gold medal in an individual event at five different Olympics after retaining her 1500 metres title in Beijing on Monday.

Wust, 35, smashed the Olympic record to beat Miho Takagi of Japan in 1min 53.28sec, with her Dutch teammate Antoinette de Jong taking the bronze.

She won her first gold medal at the 2006 Turin Olympics and has taken a title at every Winter Games since -- a unique achievement in summer or winter Olympics.

It was also a record-extending 12th Olympic speed skating medal for Wust, who has six golds in total.

Her victory was all the more remarkable because she had come into the Games just seventh in the World Cup rankings, which are topped by Takagi.

"This is just amazing. There's a lot of different emotions going through my mind right now. I mean, it's just bizarre that I was able to pull it off once again," Wust said.

Related Topics

World Beijing Turin Japan Gold Olympics Bronze Event All

Recent Stories

PSL 2022 Match 15 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Lahore Qal ..

PSL 2022 Match 15 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Lahore Qalandars Live Score, History, Wh ..

13 minutes ago
 Chairman PAL condoles demise of renowned novelist ..

Chairman PAL condoles demise of renowned novelist Bushra Rehman

2 minutes ago
 PTI's leader condemns attack on security forces in ..

PTI's leader condemns attack on security forces in Kurram

2 minutes ago
 NAB chairman to distribute Rs 3.2 bln among fraud ..

NAB chairman to distribute Rs 3.2 bln among fraud victims

2 minutes ago
 Trial court seeks additional time to conclude Noor ..

Trial court seeks additional time to conclude Noor murder case

2 minutes ago
 Applications invited from rice growers for subsidi ..

Applications invited from rice growers for subsidized machinery

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>