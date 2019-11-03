UrduPoint.com
Dutch Take T20 World Cup Qualifying Title

Sun 03rd November 2019 | 08:40 AM

Dubai, Nov 3 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2019 ) :Netherlands cruised past Papua New Guinea by seven wickets in the final of the T20 World Cup qualifying tournament on Saturday with Ben Cooper and Brandon Glover starring with bat and ball.

Both the Dutch and PNG had already made sure of their places at next year's T20 World Cup in Australia along with Oman, Scotland, Namibia and Ireland with Saturday's game at Dubai International Stadium being played for classification purposes.

PNG struggled to 128 for 8 off their 20 overs with Glover taking 3-24 before the Dutch reached their target with six balls to spare after Cooper had made 41 off 33 balls.

Earlier, Ireland defeated Namibia by 27 runs in the third-place play-off.

