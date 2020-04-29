Dutch Youths Allowed to Do Sports Outdoors as Coronavirus Lockdown Eased

Dutch youths up to the age of 18 are allowed to do sports outdoors starting Wednesday, the government said, as the country prepares to ease coronavirus restrictions

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2020) Dutch youths up to the age of 18 are allowed to do sports outdoors starting Wednesday, the government said, as the country prepares to ease coronavirus restrictions.

"Children and young adults can engage in outdoor sport activities together starting April 29, but no [official] matches can be played," it said in an updated advisory.

Children up to 12 years old can do sports together without any restrictions, while teens aged 13 to 18 must keep a distance of at least 1.5 meters (5 feet) from one another.

They are allowed to take a walk, jog, ride a bicycle and do other sports that do not require going to a gym, a court or other sports venues, which remain closed.

Primary schools and daycares will reopen on May 11, while secondary school students will go back on a part-time basis on June 2. Colleges and universities remain closed.

The number of coronavirus cases in the Netherlands rose by 171 to 38,416 in the past day. A further 48 patients died from virus-related complications, taking the death toll to 4,566.