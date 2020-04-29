UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dutch Youths Allowed To Do Sports Outdoors As Coronavirus Lockdown Eased

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Wed 29th April 2020 | 06:30 PM

Dutch Youths Allowed to Do Sports Outdoors as Coronavirus Lockdown Eased

Dutch youths up to the age of 18 are allowed to do sports outdoors starting Wednesday, the government said, as the country prepares to ease coronavirus restrictions

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2020) Dutch youths up to the age of 18 are allowed to do sports outdoors starting Wednesday, the government said, as the country prepares to ease coronavirus restrictions.

"Children and young adults can engage in outdoor sport activities together starting April 29, but no [official] matches can be played," it said in an updated advisory.

Children up to 12 years old can do sports together without any restrictions, while teens aged 13 to 18 must keep a distance of at least 1.5 meters (5 feet) from one another.

They are allowed to take a walk, jog, ride a bicycle and do other sports that do not require going to a gym, a court or other sports venues, which remain closed.

Primary schools and daycares will reopen on May 11, while secondary school students will go back on a part-time basis on June 2. Colleges and universities remain closed.

The number of coronavirus cases in the Netherlands rose by 171 to 38,416 in the past day. A further 48 patients died from virus-related complications, taking the death toll to 4,566.

Related Topics

Sports Died Young Netherlands April May June From Government Court Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Food dept directs for achieving 1.4000 mmt wheat p ..

1 minute ago

ANF arrests wanted accused, his accomplice, recove ..

1 minute ago

Volvo Cars says to cut 1,300 jobs

1 minute ago

Ukraine Tests New Rocket in Odessa Region - Genera ..

1 minute ago

PCB’s legal adviser Tafazzul Rizvi sues Shoaib A ..

17 minutes ago

Brazil Using Pandemic to Pass Laws Pardoning Occup ..

17 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.