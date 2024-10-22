'Dutchman' Hirscher to step out of retirement in Soelden

Ski legend Marcel Hirscher will make his return from retirement at this weekend's World Cup giant slalom on Sunday, the Dutch federation announced

Hirscher, 35, retired in 2019, having claimed rock-star status in Austria after notching up 67 World Cup wins, two Olympic golds, seven world titles and a record eight consecutive overall World Cup crystal globes (2012-19).

After five years out, however, he will make his comeback in the season opener for the Netherlands, his mother's largely flat homeland.

"Next weekend traditionally marks the start of the Alpine Skiing World Cup season with the giant slalom in Soelden," the Dutch federation said in a statement.

"For TeamNLsnow, this weekend will be marked by a historic event, as Marcel Hirscher will make his debut under the Dutch flag.

"We wish Marcel the best of luck!"

The federation did add that Hirscher would only start, however, "if he is sufficiently fit".

"Due to an illness in recent weeks, the decision on whether he comptes or not will be taken at the last minute."

Hirscher's last race was on March 17, 2019 in Soldeu, Andorra, where he finished 14th in the slalom, even though he had already secured an eighth crystal globe, the award given to the World Cup winner and which the Austrian skier never relinquished between 2012 and 2019.

Hirscher trained during the summer in New Zealand but returned home earlier than expected and does not expect to be fighting it out with Marco Odermatt, the runaway winner of last season's overall title, for this year's crystal globe.

"Aiming for a place in the top 15 wouldn't currently be realistic," he told Austrian television earlier this month.