Dutchwoman Femke Bol wins 400m hurdles for Euro double

Munich, Germany, 20th Aug, 2022:Indefatigable Femke Bol of the Netherlands dominated the women's 400m hurdles to seal a memorable European double in Munich on Friday.

Bol, who kicked off her Euro champs at the Olympic Stadium with gold in the 400m flat on Wednesday, clocked a championship record of 52.67 seconds in the hurdles.

Ukraine's Viktoriya Tkachuk and Anna Ryzhykova took silver and bronze in 54.30 and 54.86sec respectively.

"Winning this gold medal is a big relief," said Bol.

"It was a great race for me. I am very surprised to achieve such a fast time.

"It was very hard mentally to race the 400m without hurdles. I am so proud to achieve the double. I will never do the double again. Well, maybe. Never say never!" Bol, who won world silver and Olympic bronze behind American world record holder Sydney McLaughlin, added: "I knew that if nothing strange happens I would get this medal.

"This race was pretty hard. It was not easier than the 400m flat. I have been training hard for this."