DXB Snow Run is a big hit as registrations close within a week of opening

Organised by Dubai Sports Council and Ski Dubai, “DXB Snow Run” takes place on Aug 14

DUBAI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2020) The DBX Snow Run, the first of its kind in the world, has received an overwhelming response from members of UAE’s enthusiastic sports-loving community, forcing organisers to close registration early because all spots have been taken.

Organised by Dubai Sports Council in cooperation with Ski Dubai, the DXB Snow Run will take place on August 14 on the slopes of Ski Dubai at the Mall of Emirates, when temperatures are expected to be hovering around mid-to-higher 40s.

Registration for the 3km Run, which is open to men and women aged 18-62 years, opened last week and all the spots were taken up quickly.

The DXB Snow Run is a unique event that allows participants to not just escape the summer heat, but also gives them an opportunity to become a part of history as this is the first such event to be staged in this part of the world, and most certainly, this is the world’s first snow running competition taking place in the summer, and that too in a desert.

The DXB Snow Run is part of Dubai Sports Council’s DXB Snow Week”, which will be taking place at Ski Dubai in the Mall of Emirates on August 14 and 15, with participants also having the opportunity to take part in the ski and snowboarding competitions, which will be held on the second day.

Billed as the “Return to Safe Sport” competition, the Ski and Snowboard event is open to all competent racers, freestyle skiers and snowboarders, and competitions will take place in four snow sports disciplines - Slalom Skiing, Giant Slalom, Slopestyle and Big Air.

The competition will be adjudicated by a panel of freestyle judges and competitors are in with the chance of winning medals as well as a host of prizes including tickets for VOX Cinemas, Ski Dubai, iFly Dubai or lunch at North 28.

The DXB Snow Week will be one of the first snow sports competition in the world to be held with social distancing measures in place.

Ski Dubai is exceeding recommended health and safety guidelines and has implemented an all-encompassing sanitisation and physical distancing plan to ensure that guests can enjoy a comfortable experience with added peace of mind.

The winter and ice sports sector is the third segment to be opened for competition by Dubai Sports Council following weeks of closure due to COVID-19 pandemic. The marine sports sector was the first to open for competition in Dubai with Dubai Offshore Sailing Club’s Summer Series taking place on June 19. The following weekend, Dubai International Marine Club organised a “Dubai Watersports Summer Week” in cooperation with Dubai Sports Council, and six different competitions were part of the event.

Last month, Dubai Sports Council opened the doors for beach sports with the “Beach Sports Week” at Kite Beach, which witnessed competition in five different tournaments involving four sports - FootVolley, Beach Volleyball, Beach Tennis and AirBadminton.

The Council has used these events to honour heroes who were at the frontline of Dubai’s fight against COVID-19, by presenting commemorative medals that celebrates their efforts to the winners and participants.

The medals pay homage to the selfless service of Dubai Police and Dubai Civil Defence through the COVID-19 crisis, alongside the staff of Dubai Health Authority, and the First Responders of Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services. Together, they were at the forefront of Dubai’s fight to contain the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic, alongside volunteers from different segments of Dubai’s diverse community.

These medals are a continuation of Dubai Sports Council’s initiative to celebrate not just Dubai's iconic landmarks, but her heroes as well. In the past, DSC's medals have featured some of the most famous cultural and tourist landmarks of Dubai like the majestic Dubai Frame and Burj Khalifa, the magnificent Museum of the Future and the stunning Mohammed Bin Rashid Library, alongside Hamdan Sports Complex, Tolerance Bridge and the Al Marmoom Conservation Reserve.