Dyche says Burnley back 'safe' return of Premier League

Burnley manager Sean Dyche says his team are willing to finish the Premier League season as long as the return to action can be handled safely

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2020 ) :Burnley manager Sean Dyche says his team are willing to finish the Premier League season as long as the return to action can be handled safely.

Premier League chiefs are keen to restart the postponed season in June if the government gives the green light amid the coronavirus crisis.

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero and Brighton forward Glenn Murray have expressed concerns about having to play while there is still a risk of contracting the virus.

But Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to outline details of how Britain will exit lockdown on Sunday before the next Premier League meeting to discuss the restart plan takes place a day later.

Dyche hopes it will be clear the Premier League can resume matches safely once those two key events have taken place.

"Firstly, it goes from central Government. Nothing is decided and no dates are decided at this time. I think what the Prime Minister says on Sunday will affect that," Dyche told Clarets Player on Wednesday.

"There's a lot of conjecture on what's going to open and that will then knock on to the Premier League meeting (next week), in which they will take a view from the Government on how we can best move this forward.

"There are lots of ideas and lots of thoughts. We are very pro the idea of moving forward, when we can of course and when it's safe, and the players are clear-minded about that as well.

"They want the season to carry on and finish." The Premier League are reportedly ready to stage the remaining matches behind closed doors at neutral venues despite protests from a number of clubs.

Aston Villa, Brighton and West Ham have all voiced their objection to losing home advantage in their battle to avoid relegation.

That is not an issue for Dyche, whose side have ambitions at the other end of the table as they sat in 10th, just six points off the European places, when the Premier League was suspended.

"Everyone was of the same thought. Everyone wants to get back training and they want the season to go ahead. They understand the importance and for themselves as well, as individuals," he said.

"I think our players are thirsty to get back to that and to get back playing at some point."