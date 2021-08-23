UrduPoint.com

Dyche Slams Klopp For Criticising Burnley Players

Zeeshan Mehtab 51 minutes ago Mon 23rd August 2021 | 11:40 PM

Dyche slams Klopp for criticising Burnley players

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2021 ) :Sean Dyche has slammed Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp for naming the Burnley players he felt went too far with their aggressive approach in Saturday's Premier League clash.

Klopp singled out Burnley strikers Ashley Barnes and Chris Wood when he criticised the officials for allowing the visitors to be overly physical in Liverpool's 2-0 win at Anfield.

The German said he was "not 100 per cent sure if we are really going in the right direction with these kind of decisions" and stressed the need to protect players.

But Dyche was unhappy with Klopp for going public with his views.

"My disappointment is he is name-checking players. There is absolutely no need to do that," Dyche told reporters on Monday.

"We have professional players who have worked very, very hard in their careers to get to where they have got to.

"The implication of them being untoward in some of their challenges I think is wrong, I think it's inappropriate.

"My overview would be: I'm not worried about protection of players, because I think players get protected to a level that is unbelievable in my history of the game - and rightly so in some cases, I must say.

"My worry is that he is questioning that a team shouldn't do everything they can to win a game within the laws, which we clearly did, because there wasn't a single card." Klopp and Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer expressed frustration with the new lenient referee guidelines over the weekend.

They both claimed football was at risk of putting players in danger if aggressive tackles were not pushed.

Asked about Klopp's suggestion that fans should "watch wrestling if you like these kind of things", Dyche said: "That's up to him. His comments are what they are.

"That's not up to me. (People can) use whatever words they wish to describe whatever they wish, and see fit to do so."

Related Topics

Football German Liverpool Manchester United Premier League

Recent Stories

Ajman Ruler offers condolences to Kuwaiti Emir on ..

Ajman Ruler offers condolences to Kuwaiti Emir on death of Sheikha Badriah

31 minutes ago
 Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler offers condolences to Kuwaiti ..

Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler offers condolences to Kuwaiti Emir on death of Sheikha Badr ..

31 minutes ago
 Fujairah Ruler offers condolences to Kuwaiti Emir ..

Fujairah Ruler offers condolences to Kuwaiti Emir on death of Sheikha Badriah

31 minutes ago
 Shakhbout bin Nahyan receives Minister of Foreign ..

Shakhbout bin Nahyan receives Minister of Foreign Affairs of DRC

1 hour ago
 Coronavirus: Latest global developments

Coronavirus: Latest global developments

1 minute ago
 Chief Minister Punjab issues financial assistance ..

Chief Minister Punjab issues financial assistance of Rs 3 lac for painter girl

1 minute ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.