UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dynamo Kiev Lose Nine Players To Virus For Barca Clash

Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Mon 02nd November 2020 | 10:47 PM

Dynamo Kiev lose nine players to virus for Barca clash

Nine Dynamo Kiev players who tested positive for coronavirus will miss this week's group stage game against Barcelona in the Champions League, the team said Monday

Kiev, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2020 ) :Nine Dynamo Kiev players who tested positive for coronavirus will miss this week's group stage game against Barcelona in the Champions League, the team said Monday.

"Due to positive Covid-19 tests, a number of players will not be able to help the team in Barcelona," the Ukrainian side said in a statement Monday that named the players.

They include goalkeepers Georgiy Bushchan and Denys Boyko, defenders Vitaly Mykolenko and Oleksandr Karavaev and midfielder Mykola Shaparenko.

Captain Serhiy Sydorchuk is suspended after receiving a red card, while three other players -- Mykyta Burda, Oleksandr Tymchyk and Vladimir Kostevych -- are injured.

After being beaten by Juventus 2-0 at home, Dynamo Kiev blew a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 away to Ferencvaros in Hungary.

Dynamo will play Barcelona in Spain on Wednesday.

Ukraine has registered more than 400,000 coronavirus cases and 7,375 fatalities, according to the health ministry data published Monday.

Related Topics

Injured Vladimir Putin Barcelona Kiev Lead Spain Hungary Juventus Coronavirus

Recent Stories

US Farmers Sustain Losses, But Anticipate Victory ..

1 minute ago

Aleem terms Sindh govt's decision to increase whea ..

1 minute ago

FM, Finland counterpart discuss bilateral ties, wi ..

1 minute ago

Govt taking measures to bring inflation down befor ..

4 minutes ago

AJK Prime Minister warns two district administrati ..

4 minutes ago

Senate body discusses issues pertaining to regular ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.