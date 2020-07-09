UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dynamo Kiev Win 12th Ukrainian Cup

Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Thu 09th July 2020 | 08:30 AM

Dynamo Kiev win 12th Ukrainian Cup

Kiev, July 9 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2020 ) :Dynamo Kiev secured their 12th Ukrainian Cup after a penalty shootout win over Vorskla Poltava on Wednesday.

Striker Ruslan Stepanyuk opened the scoring for Vorskla in the 10th minute of the final that was played in the eastern city of Kharkiv.

Dynamo's Slovenian midfielder Benjamin Verbic levelled in the 28th minute.

In a dramatic penalty shootout, Dynamo prevailed 8-7.

The title ensures Dynamo go straight into next season's Europa League group stage.

Last month, Dynamo's bitter rivals Shakhtar Donetsk secured their 13th Ukrainian league title.

The Ukrainian Premier League restarted its season in May, in line with an easing of the coronavirus-related lockdown measures in the country.

Matches are being held without supporters.

Related Topics

Poltava Donetsk Kharkiv Kiev May Premier League

Recent Stories

Saeed Ghani urges Federal Govt to provide loans to ..

7 hours ago

EAD joins forces with National Aquarium for rehabi ..

9 hours ago

UAE Begins Using Police Dogs to Detect COVID-19 Am ..

7 hours ago

Israel May Start Annexation of Palestinian Lands S ..

7 hours ago

K9 police dogs detect COVID-19

10 hours ago

MoI discusses ways to enhance cooperation with Sin ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.