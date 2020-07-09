Dynamo Kiev win 12th Ukrainian Cup

Kiev, July 9 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2020 ) :Dynamo Kiev secured their 12th Ukrainian Cup after a penalty shootout win over Vorskla Poltava on Wednesday.

Striker Ruslan Stepanyuk opened the scoring for Vorskla in the 10th minute of the final that was played in the eastern city of Kharkiv.

Dynamo's Slovenian midfielder Benjamin Verbic levelled in the 28th minute.

In a dramatic penalty shootout, Dynamo prevailed 8-7.

The title ensures Dynamo go straight into next season's Europa League group stage.

Last month, Dynamo's bitter rivals Shakhtar Donetsk secured their 13th Ukrainian league title.

The Ukrainian Premier League restarted its season in May, in line with an easing of the coronavirus-related lockdown measures in the country.

Matches are being held without supporters.