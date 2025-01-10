E-Power Hits The Slopes: New Wave Of Snow Sports Emerges
Muhammad Rameez Published January 10, 2025 | 05:52 PM
Following in the footsteps of electric scooters on land and wakeboards at sea, young entrepreneurs are bringing electric power to snow travel with self-propelled skis and all-terrain skates
Las Vegas, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2025) Following in the footsteps of electric scooters on land and wakeboards at sea, young entrepreneurs are bringing electric power to snow travel with self-propelled skis and all-terrain skates.
Already an experienced surfer and snowboarder, Edouard Aubert took up skateboarding during the pandemic, as he was drawn to the empty roads.
"Since I'm an engineer, I quickly put a motor on it," he said with a grin at the CES technology show in Las Vegas.
"But we needed more. Roads weren't enough for us, and neither was off-roading. We needed sand, snow."
While electric skateboards were abundant, "there was nothing for off-roading," said Adrien Ladan, Aubert's former schoolmate and business partner.
The two Frenchmen launched SQ-Motors to develop the Sternboard, a three-wheeled board capable of reaching speeds over 60 km/h on a track.
Initially focused on sand terrain, they developed a tracked model "for fun" and recently sold six units to a ski resort in the French Pyrenees.
The basic configuration costs around 3,000 euros, with snow equipment adding another 1,000.
"The snow version isn't meant for hurtling down slopes or replacing snowboarding," Aubert explained.
"It's more for walking and cross-country skiing."
The resort will test both winter and summer configurations, using tracks and mini-skis on the front wheels for winter, then removing them for year-round use.
Qatari investors have approached the entrepreneurs about the sand version, and Aubert promises mass production this year.
So far, they've hand-manufactured dozens of units to refine the product and ensure reliability.
"The idea is to find new playgrounds," he said.
The classic wheeled version has found unexpected fans: "We've had quite a few requests from farmers who ride them on their farms," Aubert noted. "We're already on our fifth."
- Just enough exercise -
Nicola Colombo brought his E-Skimo to Las Vegas, a ski touring system he likens to an electric bicycle.
In ski touring, skiers climb slopes rather than using lifts before skiing down.
With E-Skimo, as the skier moves, a motor drives a fabric strip beneath the ski, acting as a conveyor belt that reduces strain on legs and thighs.
Using AI, the system gauges the slope and ski positions to calibrate assistance based on the user and pace. The motor stops once the skier completes their forward stride. At the summit, users can remove the fabric band, motor, and battery to descend on what amount to conventional skis.
"The idea came after taking friends ski touring," Colombo recalled.
"They weren't enjoying themselves because it was too physically demanding."
Ski touring typically requires more exertion than downhill skiing.
"We want to make it accessible to people with lower fitness levels," said Colombo, whose Swiss company E-Outdoor seeks partnerships with ski manufacturers.
Though production hasn't begun, he estimates a price of around 1,500 dollars, roughly double standard touring skis.
While the e-skis can move on flat surfaces without leg power, as Colombo demonstrated on a Las Vegas ice rink, he emphasized that wasn't their purpose: "We want to maintain exercise."
Recent Stories
MDCAT likely to be scrapped for admission in medical universities
Inflow of workers’ remittance records 32.8% growth in H1FY25
Weather Lahore, Islamabad; new rain system to enter Pakistan on January 14, 2025
Secretary General OIC emphasizes collaboration in science and technology to over ..
PSX continues to face downward trajectory
Imran Khan says no option left for them, vows to take their cases to int'l level
Woman, who got married after 18 years, asks single parents to gives their lives ..
ISSI signs MoU with Center for International Strategic Studies, Azad Jammu and K ..
China's central bank suspends treasury bond purchases
UAE, Portugal discuss best practices in protecting public resources
‘Khazanat Al Kutub’ showcases 575 titles in Al Dhafra, Qasr Al Hosn festival ..
SGMB to host Obstacle Course Tigers Challenge in Khorfakkan
More Stories From Sports
-
Inzamam, Misbah, Mushtaq Mohammad and Saeed Anwar named in PCB Hall of Fame for 20245 hours ago
-
E-Power hits the slopes: new wave of snow sports emerges3 minutes ago
-
Struggling Everton sack manager Dyche19 hours ago
-
Australia recall McSweeney for Sri Lanka Tests, Connolly set for debut18 hours ago
-
Ex-Scotland rugby captain Hogg spared jail after admitting he abused wife22 hours ago
-
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs, Syed Fakhar Jehan praises remarkable perfo ..23 hours ago
-
NBA-best Cavs win 11th in a row to end 15-game Thunder streak23 hours ago
-
ICC delegation visits National Bank Stadium to assess Champions Trophy preparations23 hours ago
-
PCB unveils domestic cricket schedule for 2025 season23 hours ago
-
PCB unveils schedule of men’s domestic cricket tournaments1 day ago
-
Pakistan's young squash prodigies receive warm welcome23 hours ago
-
Dani Olmo cleared to play for Barcelona by Spanish sports council2 days ago