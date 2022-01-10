UrduPoint.com

E-sports Festival Gamers Galaxy Concludes

Zeeshan Mehtab Published January 10, 2022 | 02:19 PM

Pakistan's biggest E-sports festival 'Gamers Galaxy', having a prize money of Rs20,000,000 concluded here at the Pak-China Friendship Centre on late Sunday

The two-day event presented by Mountain Dew and organized by Galaxy Racer, included activities, tournaments, meet & greets and panels with the country's most popular content creators, entertainment and much more.

The E-sports featured Valorant, HER Galaxy Valorant Spike Rush 2v2, FIFA 22, and Tekken tournaments finals.

The festival was supported by Special Technology Zones Authority, as a part of its strategy to drive the development of E-sports industry in the country.

The finals commenced on the second day and Team Exploit Storm took the title of Mountain Dew's Valorant champion with Rs 2,500,000, while Salman Haider Syed and Arslan Ash were crowned FIFA 22 and Tekken champions. The former won a cash prize of Rs500,000 while the later walked away with Rs600,000.

As many as 16 teams of PUBG mobile Gamers Galaxy were awarded with Rs200,000 each for their participation. The finals would be announced next week where the winning team will walk away with a cash prize of Rs5,000,000.

The E-sports action was on display in the HER Galaxy Valorant Spike Rush 2v2 tournament. Team Joon-He took home Pakistan's first-ever female E-sports tournament champion title with a cash prize of Rs250,000.

The Mountain Dew Gamers Galaxy also welcomed an incredible line-up of popular influencer such as Taimoor "Mooroo" Salauddin, Khaqan Shanawaz, Junaid Akram "Ganjiswag" and gaming star Brownlad who discussed the Path of Content Creation during a panel discussion moderated by Haroon Tahir while industry experts including Abdul Haseeb Khan aka HSB (Professional Esports Athlete), Khawar Naeem (Country Head Pakistan for Tencent Games), Walid Singer (Chief of Staff for Galaxy Racer) and Hina Nasir (Head of Marketing and PR for Special Technology Zones Authority) discussed the Evolution of E-sports.

The closing day was topped off by a spectacular headline performance by singer Shamoon Ismail. Following the conclusion, Fakhr-e-Alam, Galaxy Racer's Country CEO and partner, said he never witnessed a gaming tournament of this level in Pakistan. "The passion of the gamers was exceptional and we wish to continue hosting such events in the future."Following the success of Mountain Dew Gamers Galaxy, Galaxy Racer was launching Pakistan's first professional E-sports league titled 'Supreme Galactic League' which would comprise eight teams. He also announced a nationwide inter school and collegiate E-sports championship titled 'Scholars Galaxy'.

The event was televised in partnership with Ten sports for the first time in the country's history and live streamed on https://www.youtube.com/c/GalaxyRacer.

