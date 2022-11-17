Each Pakistani player who played T20 World Cup will get more than Rs10 million

(@Abdulla99267510)

Mohammad Hasnain and Khushdil will get huge compensation even without playing a match.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 17th, 2022) Every player of the Pakistani team who played final match of T20 World Cup will get more than Rs10 million.

Pakistan lost the final match of the T20 World Cup to England by five wickets at the Melbourne cricket Ground (MCG).

The ICC had earlier announced that the runners-up will get $800,000 while the Pakistani team members will also $120,000 ($40,000) each for the three victories in the Super 12 stage.

The latest reports say that all the players will be given the amount while one portion will go to the team management.

There will be 17 portions as Fakhar Zaman also took part in one game. The 16 portions will go to the cricketers while one to the remaining member on support.

Besides this, ICC had given each player a daily allowance of 125 Australian Dollars (83 US dollars) during the tournament while PCB added 31 US dollars and paid a daily allowance of 114 to players who played the mega event.