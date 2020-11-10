UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Eagle Club Wins Inter Club Futsal Tournament

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Tue 10th November 2020 | 07:48 PM

Eagle Club wins Inter Club Futsal Tournament

Eagle Futsal Club won the first Inter Club Fustal Tournament 2020 here Tuesday

FAISALABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2020 ) :Eagle Futsal Club won the first Inter Club Fustal Tournament 2020 here Tuesday.

District & Divisional sports Departments organized the tournament at Lasal High school & College People's Colony in which 16 teams participated.

However, final match was played between Eagle Futsal Club and Gujjar Futsal Club and Eagle Futsal Club defeated its rival with 4-0 goals.

Senior Vice President Pakistan Futsal Federation Malik Adnan witnessed the final event and later he along with Joint Secretary Pakistan Futsal Federation Mueenud Din distributed prizes, trophies and kits among the winner and runner up teams.

The winner team was awarded cash prize of Rs.20,000 while Rs.15000 was awarded to the runner up.

Divisional Sports Officer Chaudhary Tariq Nazeer, District Sports Officer Sajida Lateef, President Faisalabad Futsal Association Hafiz Azhar Mehmood, Chief Organizer Shahid Mughal and others were also present on the occasion.

