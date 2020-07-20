Earthquakes blank Fire to reach last 16 in MLS tournament

Miami, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2020 ) :Second-half goals by Cristian Espinoza and Chris Wondolowski lifted San Jose over Chicago 2-0 on Sunday in the Major League Soccer Is Back Tournament, sending the Earthquakes into the knockout rounds.

San Jose became the fifth team to advance from the group stage into the round of 16, joining Columbus, Orlando, Portland and Philadelphia.

The World Cup-style event, created after the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the 2020 MLS campaign in March after only two weeks, is being played in a quarantine environment without spectators at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida.

The Earthquakes clinched the Group B crown with two wins and a draw while reigning MLS champion Seattle avoided elimination by ripping Vancouver 3-0.

Seattle finished 1-1-1 and the Sounders' fate will be decided by Thursday's final group match between Chicago (1-1) and Vancouver (0-2).

The delay in finishing the group was caused by Dallas and Nashville being dropped from the tournament due to multiple COVID-19 cases among players and the late switch of Chicago into the group to replace Dallas.

Argentine midfielder Espinoza put San Jose ahead in the 56th minute, taking a long pass from Jackson Yueill in stride and blasting a left-footed shot from the top of the box past Fire goalkeeper Kenneth Kronholm.

Only seconds after entering the game, an unmarked Wondolowski nodded home a header from the heart of the box in the 83rd minute to seal San Jose's victory.

It was the 161st career MLS goal for the 37-year-old US midfielder, stretching his all-time league record.

Seattle jumped ahead of Vancouver in the 16th minute on a penalty kick by Uruguayan midfielder Nicolas Lodeiro, whose left-footed shot went into the bottom left corner.

The opportunity was set up when the ball deflected off the right arm of Whitecaps defender Jasser Khmiri of Tunisia.