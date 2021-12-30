East Chinese province sets target of 720 billion yuan for sports industry by 2025

The eastern Chinese province of Jiangsu aims to bring the scale of the sports industry to exceed 720 billion yuan (about 113 billion U.S. dollars) by 2025, according to a provincial plan on the development of the sports industry during the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-2025)

NANJING, Dec. 30 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2021 ) :The eastern Chinese province of Jiangsu aims to bring the scale of the sports industry to exceed 720 billion Yuan (about 113 billion U.S. Dollars) by 2025, according to a provincial plan on the development of the sports industry during the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-2025).

The plan put forward some main indicators of developing sports industry from five dimensions, featuring development scale, quality and benefit, consumption level, public service and platform construction.

During the period, Jiangsu aims to bring the scale of sports consumption of urban and rural residents to exceed 300 billion yuan, with per capita sports consumption reaching 3,500 yuan.

The province also plans to start up three to five listed sports companies.

The province intends to build a new model of health promotion that will include collaboration between sports and health departments, as well as engagement from the entire community. In order to promote the youth sports training industry, Jiangsu will mobilize social forces to provide services for after-school sports training, competition and activities.