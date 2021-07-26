UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Eastern Cape City To Host South Africa-Argentina Tests

Zeeshan Mehtab 47 seconds ago Mon 26th July 2021 | 10:36 PM

Eastern Cape city to host South Africa-Argentina Tests

World champions South Africa will host Rugby Championship matches against Argentina on August 14 and 21 in Gqeberha (formerly Port Elizabeth), the national rugby union announced on Monday

Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2021 ) :World champions South Africa will host Rugby Championship matches against Argentina on August 14 and 21 in Gqeberha (formerly Port Elizabeth), the national rugby union announced on Monday.

Normally, one of the matches would be played in the South American country, but the Pumas have conceded home advantage because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Springboks were unable to play in the annual southern hemisphere championship that also involves Australia and New Zealand last year because of Covid-19.

That competition produced a stunning result with ill-prepared Argentina defeating New Zealand for the first time after 29 failed attempts.

"Unfortunately, there is little prospect that spectators will be allowed to attend the matches, but we are pleased to be returning to the eastern Cape for these Tests," said SA Rugby chief executive Jurie Roux.

"They mark our return to the Rugby Championship, and we are excited to resume competition with Argentina, Australia and New Zealand after missing out in 2020, when we were due to defend the title."Argentina last visited the eastern Cape coastal city famous for its windy conditions in 2017 and conceded four tries in a 37-15 loss.

Because of coronavirus travel complications, South Africa will play their home and away matches against Australia and New Zealand in those countries.

Related Topics

World Australia Port Elizabeth Argentina South Africa August 2017 2020 New Zealand Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UN Urges All Tunisia Stakeholders to Show Restrain ..

44 seconds ago

Provision of essential commodities at suitable pri ..

45 seconds ago

France, UK sign accord on fighting Channel terror ..

49 seconds ago

After Covid jab, BioNTech sets sights on malaria v ..

11 minutes ago

Hot, dry weather forecast for Balochistan

11 minutes ago

Turkey Boosts Security on Iranian Border Over Situ ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.