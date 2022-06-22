Easy sailing for top seeds in KP All Pakistan Junior Squash Championship

UrduPoint.com

Easy sailing for top seeded players in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa All Pakistan Junior Squash Championship in U17 and U19 competitions being held here at Qamar Zaman Squash Complex

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2022 ) :Easy sailing for top seeded players in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa All Pakistan Junior Squash Championship in U17 and U19 competitions being held here at Qamar Zaman Squash Complex.

In the second round of the U17 age group category, Zain Anwar of Punjab defeated Muhammad Babar of Punjab by 3-0, the score was 13-11, 11-5 and 11-9. Yashwa Yousaf of Punjab beat Umer Sarfaraz of Sindh by 11-2 11-7 11-7, Huraira Khan (KP) beat Talha Khan (PAF) 3-0, the score was 11-3 11-5 11-2, Hikmatyar (PB) beat Ibrahim Mohib (KP) 3-0, the score was 11-5 11-8 11-6, Shayyan Ali (KP) beat Kumail Tariq (PB) by 3-0, the score was 11-3 11-3 11-1, Zuraiz Naeem (PB) defeated Labeeb Butt (PB) by (3-2), the score was 6-11, 11-9, 11-8, 8-11, and 12-10, Noor Khan (PAF) beat Waqif (KP) by 3-0, the score was 11-4, 11-4, 11-5, Moeen ud Din (PB) beat Rana Zohaib (PB) 3-0, the score was 11-5, 12-10, 13-11.

In the U19 second round matches, Khakhan Malik (PB) beat M Hanif of KP 3-1, 11-8, 11-8, 9-11, and 11-9, M Azaan Khalil (KP) beat Sheraz Akbar (KP) 3-2, the score was 13-11, 11-6, 11-13, 8-11, 11-8, Mutahir Ali Shah (KP) beat Asher Butt (PB) 3-0, the score was 11-7, 11-5, 11-8, Varun Asif (PB) beat Nouman Khan (KP) (3-2), the score was 11-8, 5-11, 9-11, 11-8 and 11-5, Mohd Ammad (KP) beat Fahad Sharif (KP) 3-1, the score was 6-11, 11-6, 11-8 and 11-7, Junaid Khan (PB) recorded victory Ahad Shoukat (PB) 3-2 in a thrilling match lasted for 49th minute, the score was 10-12, 11-5, 11-6, 8-11 and 11-9, Mehmood Mehboob (PB) defeated Hamza Zahid (KP) 3-1, the score was 10-12, 11-6, 11-7 and 13-11, M Azlan Khawar (PB) registered victory agaisntFawad Hussain (KP) in a see saw battle, the score was 11-9, 8-11, 11-9, 11-13 and 11-6.

