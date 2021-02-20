EBM Celebrates Cricket in Gwadar with Sooper Hai Pakistan Cup

In one of the most scenic stadiums of the world, Gwadar Cricket Ground, EBM in partnership with Aaj Entertainment hosted Sooper Hai Pakistan Cup, a vibrant event with a 20 over celebrity exhibition match between Showbiz Sharks Vs Gwadar Dolphins

Gwadar (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2021) In one of the most scenic stadiums of the world, Gwadar Cricket Ground, EBM in partnership with Aaj Entertainment hosted Sooper Hai Pakistan Cup, a vibrant event with a 20 over celebrity exhibition match between Showbiz Sharks Vs Gwadar Dolphins. The idea of this celebrity match was conceived by Mr. Fakhr-e-Alam, the very popular singer, songwriter and TV host who was inspired by the sheer beauty of the venue, the Gwadar Cricket Ground.

EBM - Makers of Peek Freans, are a pioneer in the industry since its inception. They have over the years cemented their position of being a market leader by taking steps to continuously raise the bar. With this Sooper Hai Pakistan Cup, EBM wants to exhibit the future of Pakistan that is Gwadar.

Showbiz Sharks captained by Waseem Khan have emerged as champions of the Sooper Hai Pakistan Cup after defeating Gwadar Dolphins who were led by Zulfikar (Zulfi) Bukhari with a margin of 12 runs at the Gwadar Cricket Ground. The two teams had some prominent names of the industry with Sowbiz Sharks led by Waseem Khan CEO PCB, Fakhr Alam, Faysal Qureishi, Ali Zafar, Saleem Sheikh, Aijaz Aslam, Shezad Roy, Sami Khan, Kamran Jeelani, Salman Saeed, Ali Safina and Noman Habib while Gwadar Dolphins featured dignitaries including Zulfi Bukhari, Ali Zaidi along with Maj General Aamer Najam GOC 44 Infantry Division at Gwadar.

The closing ceremony held after the nail-biting cricket match in which Chief Guest Dr. Christian Turner - British High Commission of Pakistan along with Humair Kandhari, Senior Brand Manager Sooper- EBM, Shahab Zuberi from Aaj Entertainment and Mr. Fakhr-e-Alam awarded the trophy to the winning team.

Speaking about the event, Dr. Zeelaf Munir – Managing Director & CEO of EBM said,” We always love to be a part of such exciting events which not just promote sports and healthy activities among Pakistanis but also demonstrate the beauty and openness of Pakistan and its cities. Gwadar is the future of Pakistan, a stunningly picturesque economic gateway that connects Pakistan to the world. We wanted to host the first ever live broadcasted cricket match in this picturesque venue of Gwadar Cricket Ground from the very day we saw photos of it. I want to thank Aaj Entertainment for organizing this event and above all Mr. Fakhr-e-Alam who fulfilled the desire of many to play as well as watch this historic cricket match here in this stadium.”

Sooper Hai Pakistan Cup was an enthusiastic effort by the Nation’s Favorite Peek Freans Sooper and Aaj Entertainment to shed a brighter light on the land of Gwadar for the nation through a sport we all love, cricket.