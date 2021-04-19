UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ECA, FIFA Oppose European Super League Plans Announced By 12 Top Clubs

Zeeshan Mehtab 5 minutes ago Mon 19th April 2021 | 06:50 AM

ECA, FIFA Oppose European Super League Plans Announced by 12 Top Clubs

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2021) FIFA and the European Club Association (ECA) have both expressed disapproval following the Sunday announcement by twelve top European clubs to create a new breakaway Super League.

"FIFA can only express its disapproval to a 'closed European breakaway league' outside of the international football structures and not respecting the aforementioned principles," FIFA said, adding that it is calling "on all parties involved in heated discussions to engage in calm, constructive and balanced dialogue for the good of the game."

ECA said in a Sunday statement that its executive board was prepared to meet in the coming days to discuss the new developments.

"In light of today's reports on the subject of a so-called breakaway league, ECA as the body representing 246 leading clubs across Europe, reiterates its stated commitment to working on developing the UEFA Club Competitions (UCCs) model with UEFA for the cycle beginning 2024 and that a 'closed super league model' to which media articles refer would be strongly opposed by ECA," the association said.

Earlier on Sunday, twelve top European soccer clubs, including all of the Premier League's "Big Six," announced that they were going to create the "Super League" that would be separate to UEFA's Champions and Europa Leagues.

The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) said in a statement that it was a "cynical project" and that the English (FA), Spanish (RFEF) and Italian (FIGC) associations were all against it.

Related Topics

Football Europe FIFA Sunday Media All Top Premier League

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Indian Minister of Ext ..

4 hours ago

UAE Flag Balloon to be launched in November

5 hours ago

Fifth edition of Global Islamic Economy Summit ann ..

5 hours ago

Dubai&#039;s autism awareness campaign gathers pac ..

8 hours ago

53 food establishments in Dubai closed in Q1 for C ..

8 hours ago

President, VP and Mohamed bin Zayed condole with T ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.